Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day

Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state.

While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department of Labor reported unemployment rose from just 3.5% at 3.7% in August, and that 786,000 people entered the workforce. Iowa’s unemployment rate was lower in July, at 2.5%, according to Iowa Workforce Development data.

The improving economic news is finally a break from the years of downturns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and assuages some fears of a potential recession because of recent increases in gas prices and costs of living. The news also comes ahead of Labor Day celebrations: Worker support groups and unions are holding events this weekend and on the official holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, across Iowa.

There have been some notable unionization efforts nationwide this year. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood workers in Iowa and other Midwestern states voted to form a union. Amazon warehouse employees voted to unionize in Staten Island, New York earlier this year, and a federal judge rejected the company’s objections. New York City is also suing Starbucks in a high-profile case for allegedly firing an employee who organized a union.

Democratic candidates, including U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Senate candidate Michael Franken, will appear at labor group celebrations this weekend. Progress Iowa, a progressive political organization, is calling for the state to declare September Labor Union Appreciation Month ahead of the holiday.

“Unions have fought for workers’ rights since the beginning,” Progress Iowa director Matt Sinovic said in a statement. “It’s time we fight for them. Iowa workers deserve leaders who will support them when they are in need.”

Here’s what Iowa unions and labor groups have planned for the holiday and long weekend, according to the Iowa Federation of Labor:

Saturday, Sept. 3

Council Bluffs WILF Picnic

Where: Lake Manawa State Park, Shelter 6, 1100 S Shore Dr, Council Bluffs, Iowa

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken and 4th Congressional District candidate Ryan Melton will speak at the event.

South Central Iowa Federation of Labor Parade

Where: Kicks off at the Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, and ends at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave, Des Moines.

When: Parade starts at 11 a.m.

Details: Democrat Michael Franken and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne will marshal the parade. Learn more here.

John L. Lewis Labor Festival

Where: John L. Lewis Memorial Museum of Mining and Labor, 102 Division Street, Lucas, Iowa

When: Events scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Learn more here.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Western Iowa Labor Federation Picnic

Where: Oleson Park, Fort Dodge, Iowa

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Facebook event information here.

Clinton Labor Congress GRALF Picnic

Where: Eagle Point Park Lodge, 4101 N. 3rd St., Clinton, Iowa

When: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Dubuque Federation of Labor GRALF Parade and Picnic

Where: Swiss Valley Park, Walnut Pavilion, 13069 Swiss Valley Road, Dubuque, Iowa

When: Parade starts at 9:30 a.m., picnic available at park until 2 p.m.

Details: Learn more here.

Iowa City Federation of Labor HALC Picnic

Where: Iowa City Park, Shelter #12, 200 Park Rd, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Facebook event information here.

Des Moines/Henry County Labor Alliance GRALF Picnic

Where: 40 and 8 Park, Burlington, Iowa

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Facebook event information here.

North Iowa Nine Assembly HALC Picnic

Where: Georgia Hanford Park, 2215 S Jersey Ave, Mason City, Iowa

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Learn more here.

Black Hawk Union Council HALC Picnic

Where: Gateway Park, Lincoln St & N Main St, Cedar Falls, Iowa

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Facebook information here.

Sioux City WILF Picnic

Where: Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City, Iowa

When: Starts at 11 a.m.

Hawkeye Area Labor Council Picnic

Where: Hawkeye Downs, 4400 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Facebook information here.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.