Here's your Cornhusker gameday forecast for Friday, September 20

There has been some uncertainty on if the game would be rain-free
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host Illinois on Friday for their fourth game of the season.

If you are headed to Lincoln for the football game, we have mostly good news: it's looking mostly dry!

There is a very slight chance we could see a few isolated rain showers pop up around the end of the game in Lincoln, but the odds are better that it holds off until after midnight altogether. No need for a jacket, as game temperatures will still be near 80 for the 3rd and 4th quarter.

Climatology: We are entering that portion of the schedule where the weather is typically one of two things: cool and rainy, or sunny and very warm. It is the latter this time for week 4. This is right around the time of year where there begins a large occurrence of 50/60 degree weather. That happens after this game (Sunday). BIG 10 weather is just crazy, in general. We've had snow flurries this early into the upcoming 'cool' season before - 1983, 1985, 1995.

