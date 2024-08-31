Here's your Cornhusker gameday forecast for Saturday, August 31

The Cornhuskers kick off their season on Saturday, August 31 against UTEP. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

It will be a warm, sunny day with temperatures by late morning in the 70s, and reaching the mid 80s at kick-off. By the end of the game, it will still be very warm outside, but we cool in the upper 70s by 7 p.m.

If you plan to tailgate before and after the game, there's no need to worry about that often pesky wind, and the south breeze will be at 5-15 mph.

Climatology: The first home 'Husker football game of the season can often be hot! Since 1990, nearly 35% of season-opener days have been at 90 degrees, or warmer in Lincoln and there is around a one in four chance for rain.

