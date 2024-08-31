Watch Now
Here's your Cornhusker gameday forecast for Saturday, August 31

Warm conditions are expected for the home opener
The Cornhuskers kick off their season on Saturday, August 31 against UTEP. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

It will be a warm, sunny day with temperatures by late morning in the 70s, and reaching the mid 80s at kick-off. By the end of the game, it will still be very warm outside, but we cool in the upper 70s by 7 p.m.

If you plan to tailgate before and after the game, there's no need to worry about that often pesky wind, and the south breeze will be at 5-15 mph.

Climatology: The first home 'Husker football game of the season can often be hot! Since 1990, nearly 35% of season-opener days have been at 90 degrees, or warmer in Lincoln and there is around a one in four chance for rain.

