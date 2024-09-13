Here's your Cornhusker gameday forecast for Saturday, September 14

The Cornhuskers play their third game of the season on Saturday, September 14 against Northern Iowa. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.

It will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and light southeast winds. Temperatures in the afternoon for tailgates will be in the low 80s, cooling in the low 70s around kick-off, and in the mid 70 by 4th quarter. Unlike the last few weekends, it should stay more mild Saturday evening, so jackets will not be needed, unless you want one!

Climatology: We are entering the drier and nicer parts of the calendar year for 'Husker football weather. Historically, mid September only has a 19% chance for rain, and kick-off temperatures are historically in the upper 70s for September 14th.

However, when it rains, it pours. There are several 2.00"+ rainfall days for mid-September. We are not sure if the 2022 Georgia Southern game was one of them.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.