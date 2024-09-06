Here's your Cornhusker gameday forecast for Saturday, September 7

The Cornhuskers kick off their season on Saturday, September 7 against Colorado. Kick-off is at 6:00 p.m.

It will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and light east winds. Temperatures in the afternoon for tailgates will be in the mid 70s, cooling in the low 70s by kick-off, and in the mid 60s by 4th quarter. So, you may want a jacket for the second half of the game, as it will get a little chilly out.

Climatology: There is, on average, a 20% chance that daytime temperatures are in the 90s for the second weekend of football in Lincoln. Only eight times, since 1950, have daytime high temperatures for September 7th been at 75 degrees, or cooler.

