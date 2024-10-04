Here's your Husker gameday forecast for Saturday, October 5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend, looking to improve to 5-1 on the season!

Kick-off is at 3:00 p.m. in Lincoln and it's forecast to be a hot one! Temperatures will already be approaching the upper 80s around noon, and should reach the low to mid 90s around kick-off. It will be a windy day, with southwest winds gusting from 25 to 40 mph.

There will be a mid-afternoon cold front that helps cool things off by game's end, but the wind will still remain gusty at times, shifting out from the northwest by late afternoon.

Also - Much of Nebraska will be under Red Flag Warnings on Saturday, due to an elevated wildfire risk in the region. Be extremely careful with grills, fire pits, and dispose of embers appropriately to prevent an uncontrolled fire from developing and spreading rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.

