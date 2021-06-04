High ozone levels forecasted for Friday and Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you plan to be out and about this weekend and have certain health conditions, higher ozone levels could "carry greater regulatory consequences" for you.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), ozone levels on Friday and Saturday have been forecasted in the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index which qualifies them as Ozone Action Days.

To help reduce the ozone problem, MAPA provided the following tips:

Refuel at dusk or nighttime to avoid greater loss of fuel through evaporation.

Select cleaner-burning biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel when refueling your vehicle.

Do not allow a vehicle to idle for more than 30 seconds.

Use electric or manual lawn equipment when possible or use gas-powered equipment during cooler hours of the day.

You can read more in MAPA's full release below:

