High ozone levels forecasted for Monday and Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you plan to be out and about Monday and Tuesday and have certain health conditions, you may want to take certain steps to prevent exposure and help mitigate the ozone problem.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), ozone levels on these days have been forecasted in the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index which qualifies them as Ozone Action Days.

With that being the case, MAPA said, "Elevated ozone concentrations could pose a risk to the health of those with chronic respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, and could carry greater regulatory consequences for the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area."

To help reduce the ozone problem, MAPA suggested:

Combining errands into a single trip when driving

Carpooling when possible

Reducing energy use

Buying non-toxic cleaning materials

You can monitor air quality conditions by visiting https://www.douglascountyairquality.com/ or https://www.airnow.gov/.

