High ozone levels forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), ground-level ozone levels for Wednesday and Thursday have been forecasted in the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index by the Douglas County Health Department — qualifying them as Ozone Action Days.

MAPA said, "As a reminder, elevated ozone concentrations can affect people with chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of the pollutants which react with heat and sunlight to form ground-level ozone."

To help reduce the ozone problem, MAPA provided the following tips:

Combining errands into a single trip when driving

Carpooling when possible

Reducing energy use

Buying non-toxic cleaning materials

You can monitor air quality conditions by visiting https://www.douglascountyairquality.com/ or https://www.airnow.gov/.

For other ways you can help, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.