High ozone levels forecasted on Wednesday

Tips to help mitigate ozone problem
File Photo
Omaha skyline
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:10:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the heatwave that's been hitting the area, ozone concerns are higher. According to a release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), ground-level ozone levels for Wednesday have been forecasted in the upper end of the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index by the Douglas County Health Department — qualifying it as an Ozone Action Day.

MAPA said, "Elevated ozone concentrations could pose a risk to the health of those with chronic respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis."

To help reduce the ozone problem, MAPA suggests:

  • Combining errands into a single trip when driving
  • Carpooling when possible
  • Reducing energy use
  • Buying non-toxic cleaning materials

For other ways you can help, visit MAPA's website.

You can monitor air quality conditions by visiting Douglas County Health Department's Air Quality Monitoring website or the U.S. Air Quality Index website.

