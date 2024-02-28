High profile Sarpy County trial comes to abrupt stop for the day

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — We're in the second week of Adam Price's high profile trial in Sarpy County.

The defense started to call some of their witnesses, but the court was abruptly stopped.

It was not even an hour in to the defense's witness testimony when Price turned to his attorney and whispered in his ear. Then, his attorney asked the Judge for a break. Price and the jury were immediately taken out and the courtroom was cleared.

It was later revealed after a recess that Price had a medical issue. Defense Attorney Tom Strigenz told me that he could not go into further detail about what happened to Price, Tuesday.

Before that, the defense only made it through one witness.

Prosecutors say Price murdered his children. Autopsy reports show that both children died of asphyxia due to smothering.

They said there's not enough evidence to convict Price, and specifically, limited evidence was tested from the crime scene.

A senior forensic technician was one of the people on scene at the Price household in may 2021. Defense attorneys questioned the technician on evidence items such as blankets, fitted sheets, insecticide, and ant baits found at the home.

Over the course of the trial, the prosecutors called multiple witnesses like Emily and Theodore's mother, Mary Nielsen, the priests from California to which prosecutors said Price confessed to, and Nielsen's coworker who found Emily and Theodore's bodies.

Court was in recess the rest of the day and is expected to resume, Wednesday at 10 a.m.

