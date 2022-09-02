High school student allegedly wanted to sell guns stolen from Frontier Justice

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twice in less than six weeks Frontier Justice, an Omaha gun store, was burglarized. Multiple people can be seen on video smashing glass and taking guns in burglaries in May and August.

Police accused at least one person of being involved in both of the crimes. He stood before a judge in Douglas County Friday.

Terry Barfield, an 18-year-old high school student at Blackburn Alternative High School in Omaha, is charged with burglary for both incidents and possessing multiple firearms stolen from Frontier Justice.

Court documents say multiple guns allegedly found on him or at his residence tie him to the crime. Investigators also allege that pants from his home that match the pair a man is wearing on surveillance video and that Barfield's phone has messages indicating he wanted to sell guns after the burglary.

While Barfield bailed out for the June burglary charge, the judge gave him $100,000 bail on Friday for the August burglary.

At least one other man, Karnell Bass, has been accused in connection to the Frontier Justice burglaries. He faces two weapons charges after police say they found a gun from Frontier Justice on Bass.

