High-speed wind leaves tree damage on Council Bluffs home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A tree fell on the awning of a home in Wendy Heights in the city of Council Bluffs. A son and father-son duo, Chris and Kaden Miller were both on the front porch when it happened. They call it "nerve-wracking."

"A tree came falling down, and my dad and I were like, that was some loud thunder. We went to the front part and looked out that front window right there and we looked out and there was a tree that crashed on our house," Caden said.

"Get ahold of insurance, we'll take care of it from there," Chris said.

One tree service - Kanesville Valley - offered some hearty Midwestern kindness by helping clear the house for free.

