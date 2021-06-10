High temperatures bring risk for heat exhaustion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been hot and humid all week and the temperatures will be high this weekend.

Along with that heatwave comes the return of plenty of crowded outdoor events like the College World Series, Storm Chaser games and much more.

Not only has it been above 90 degrees the last few days — it's been humid.

Mix that with a crowded event and, if not prepared, a handful of people could be overheating.

Heat exhaustion can lead to a faint or dizzy feeling, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid but weak pulse and muscle cramps.

Randy Lynn Becker, a pediatric nurse with Children's Hospital and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, said this is why it's important to remember how to lower your temperature.

It's also a reminder to keep an eye on our more vulnerable community, kids, elderly, pregnant women and of course our pets.

Temperatures can rise to dangerous levels in just minutes, putting your dog at risk of heatstroke.

Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that heat kills approximately 700 people each year in the U.S.

“People in Nebraska love their outdoor time,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “But please make a couple simple plans to protect yourself.”

The Douglas County Health Department also has some suggestions to prevent heat-related problems:

• NEVER leave a person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

• Drink plenty of fluids before you get thirsty — water is the best drink.

• Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

• Take advantage of air conditioning as much as you can.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Outdoor activities should be limited to the cooler morning and evening hours.

• Athletes participating in outdoor activities need special attention and lots of fluids.

• People 65 years of age or older are more at risk as are children. Please check on them.

• A sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher should be used when outside.

• Consult your preferred news outlet for heat advisory updates, especially between noon and 6 p.m.

“Heat-related injuries can be avoided,” Dr. Pour said. “Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay aware of the conditions.”

