High winds jack-knife truck in northern Iowa on Tuesday
The wind in Tuesday night's storm was strong enough to near blow a semi-truck off Highway 4 in northern Iowa. It ended up jack-knifing.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 18:14:41-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The wind in Tuesday night's storm was strong enough to near blow a semi-truck off Highway 4 in northern Iowa. It ended up jack-knifing.
There were multiple reports of damage in Iowa, including trees knocked down.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.