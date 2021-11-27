Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to Omaha for one performance on the Orpheum stage

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nutcracker has been around since the 19th century and this weekend it comes to Omaha with a hip new outlook.

Set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music and the same beloved characters, the Nutcracker hits the Orpheum stage with a bit of urban street flair.

"When you see these b-boys out there breakdancing to classical music, and the story is basically about two people falling in love, and the love that they have creates magic that can defeat evil," said the legendary hip hop artist, Kurtis Blow.

The show is family-friendly as it takes us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

"We have a DJ spinning hip hop funky beats all night long; we have our very own hip hop musician, a violinist playing to funky beats that the DJ is dropping. It's incredible," said Blow.

Along with great live music and the experience of a DJ on stage you will also see different styles of hip hop dancing.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker hit the boards this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

Local choreographer and dancer, Aaron Derell will do an interactive performance in the lobby prior to the show at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com.

The original Nutcracker performances by American Midwest Ballet start December 4.

