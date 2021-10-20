Hiring fair scheduled for Family Fare and parent company positions on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for employment, a hiring event being held by SpartanNash this Saturday could be a great opportunity to find your next job.

According to a release from SpartanNash, candidates can apply for jobs in less than two minutes and will then wait for on-the-spot offers for employment “just in time for the holidays.”

The events are scheduled from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be held at:

SpartanNash (Distribution Center) 4228 South 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68127: Warehouse Order Selector positions available

Family Fare (Retail) 820 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68131: Deli Associate and Cashier positions available

Family Fare (Retail) 1221 S 203rd Street Omaha, NE 68130

For a full list of positions, visit the SpartanNash website.

