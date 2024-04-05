HIRING PUSH: Nebraska State Patrol working to fill about 70 positions statewide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Traffic enforcement and reducing accidents and fatalities are some of the big issues the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in Omaha is tackling right now.

NSP is also currently focusing on recruiting efforts.

"Nationwide we are seeing a decrease in staffing levels, nationwide. So we are obviously hoping to gain some traction and cut those numbers down drastically” said Captain Greg Miller with Nebraska State Patrol. "We are hiring, and our applications close this Sunday, April 7th and so there is that big opportunity all around the state."

NSP told report Molly Hudson there are about 70 open positions right now across the state with 13 recruits currently in camp.

Despite a shortage across the state, the governor is still sending 10 troopers to the border. Something NSP says doesn't impact coverage because the troopers are coming from different parts of the state.

