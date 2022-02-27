Hispanic Heritage Foundation announces Nebraska winners of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMTV) — The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has announced the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients.

These recipients are from several plains and mountain states: Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Thirty local high school seniors will be honored for their leadership in the classroom and community during a virtual ceremony on March 1.

The local recipients of these awards will be honored in various categories including:

Education (sponsored by Southwest Airlines)

Gold – Arlene García – Bellevue, NE

Healthcare & Science (sponsored by CVS Health)

Gold – Jannette Castro-Gómez – Omaha, NE

Silver – Samantha Chávira – Lyons, NE

Sustainability (sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Gold – Haley Bates – Omaha, NE

“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate 300 Latinx outstanding young leaders, but it is also a call to action because they give our community and our nation our best hope,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF.

After the regional ceremonies, one national recipient per category will be recognized and celebrated at the National Youth Awards Ceremony in person.

To follow the Youth Awards virtual ceremonies online, use the hashtag #YA23.

