Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating Hispanic art at El Museo Latino
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the rich history of Latino art.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 12:35:59-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the rich history of Latino art.
3 News Now Anchor Vanessa Villafuerte shows us how that art is being celebrated at El Museo Latino in Omaha in the above video.
