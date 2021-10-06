Watch
Hispanic Heritage Month: La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a Mexican restaurant that's constantly evolving.

You might have heard of the local favorite, La Mesa Mexican Restaurant.

But as 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte shows us, what you might not know is how the local chain all started with a big dream rooted in Mexico decades ago.

La Mesa has several different locations around town.

Head to La Mesa's website to find a location near you.

