Hispanic Heritage Month: Local party shop brings handmade piñatas to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we approach the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, 3 News Now Anchor Vanessa Villafuerte checks out a business that shows us the importance of celebrating all year long.

Cecilia Macias, owner of Cecy’s Decoraciones, explained some of the traditions behind large gatherings and celebrations in Mexican culture.

A party staple often seen at a birthday celebration is a piñata.

“We make piñatas with great pleasure,” Macias said. “Any way the client wants it, we make it with love.”

Macias said she enjoys decorating for a variety of events, including weddings, birthdays and quinceaneras.

“I like to decorate for all types of occasions,” Macias said. “I love it.”

Macias said she belongs to a dedicated family of merchants, inspiring her to open her piñata shop 8 years ago.

“I have always been a merchant,” Macias said. “Since I was a child. When I arrived in Omaha I saw a need, something was missing. Who makes piñatas? Well, I’m here to make piñatas.”

Although the inspiration behind her business is credited to her family, Macias said she’s proud to have something to call her own.

“I am very proud,” Macias said. “I have always worked for myself. In California, I had a flower shop. In Las Vegas, I had a cleaning company, but it wasn’t my niche. This is it.”

But what Macias said really keeps her going is her clients, and their priceless reactions to the piñatas and decorations she makes for each of them.

“To be honest, our customers always walk away happy,” Macias said. “That’s what motivates me to continue working hard for the Latino community.”

Cecy’s Decoraciones is located at 4815 S. 24th Street.

For more information on the services Macias offer, call (402) 739-4483.

