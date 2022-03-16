Hit the lights: Omaha Community Playhouse announces 2022-2023 season lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse announced the productions for its 98th season in a recent press release. The season will run from August 2022 through June 2023. From Charles Dickens to Andrew Lloyd Webber, this season has a little bit of everything.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are available for purchase through the OCP Box Office located at 6915 Cass Street, or by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online on the OCP website.

Here is a list of the plays in the 2022-2023 season.

The Legend of Georgia McBride



Aug. 19 – Sept. 18, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

School of Rock



Sept. 16 – Oct. 16, 2022

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

The Cake



Oct. 7 – Nov. 6, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

A Christmas Carol



Nov. 18 – Dec. 23, 2022

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Special Event — Not part of the regular-season series.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold



Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

Special Event— Not part of the regular-season series.

August Wilson’s Fences



Jan. 20 – Feb. 12, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre



RENT



Feb. 10 – March 19, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

Dreamgirls



March 3 – 26, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors



April 14 – May 7, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Pretty Fire



April 28 – May 21, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

In The Heights



June 2 – 25, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.