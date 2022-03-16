Watch
Hit the lights: Omaha Community Playhouse announces 2022-2023 season lineup

Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 16, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse announced the productions for its 98th season in a recent press release. The season will run from August 2022 through June 2023. From Charles Dickens to Andrew Lloyd Webber, this season has a little bit of everything.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are available for purchase through the OCP Box Office located at 6915 Cass Street, or by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online on the OCP website.

Here is a list of the plays in the 2022-2023 season.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

  • Aug. 19 – Sept. 18, 2022
  • Howard Drew Theatre

School of Rock

  • Sept. 16 – Oct. 16, 2022
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre

The Cake 

  • Oct. 7 – Nov. 6, 2022
  • Howard Drew Theatre

A Christmas Carol

  • Nov. 18 – Dec. 23, 2022
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre
  • Special Event — Not part of the regular-season series.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold

  • Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, 2022
  • Howard Drew Theatre
  • Special Event— Not part of the regular-season series.

August Wilson’s Fences 

  • Jan. 20 – Feb. 12, 2023
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre

RENT 

  • Feb. 10 – March 19, 2023
  • Howard Drew Theatre

Dreamgirls

  • March 3 – 26, 2023
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors

  • April 14 – May 7, 2024
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Pretty Fire 

  • April 28 – May 21, 2023
  • Howard Drew Theatre

In The Heights

  • June 2 – 25, 2023
  • Hawks Mainstage Theatre

