Hit the lights: Omaha Community Playhouse announces 2022-2023 season lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse announced the productions for its 98th season in a recent press release. The season will run from August 2022 through June 2023. From Charles Dickens to Andrew Lloyd Webber, this season has a little bit of everything.
Here is a list of the plays in the 2022-2023 season.
The Legend of Georgia McBride
- Aug. 19 – Sept. 18, 2022
- Howard Drew Theatre
School of Rock
- Sept. 16 – Oct. 16, 2022
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
The Cake
- Oct. 7 – Nov. 6, 2022
- Howard Drew Theatre
A Christmas Carol
- Nov. 18 – Dec. 23, 2022
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
- Special Event — Not part of the regular-season series.
Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold
- Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, 2022
- Howard Drew Theatre
- Special Event— Not part of the regular-season series.
August Wilson’s Fences
- Jan. 20 – Feb. 12, 2023
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
RENT
- Feb. 10 – March 19, 2023
- Howard Drew Theatre
Dreamgirls
- March 3 – 26, 2023
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
Little Shop of Horrors
- April 14 – May 7, 2024
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
Pretty Fire
- April 28 – May 21, 2023
- Howard Drew Theatre
In The Heights
- June 2 – 25, 2023
- Hawks Mainstage Theatre
