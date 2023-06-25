Hockey tournament held in honor of Corporal Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series wasn't the only tournament happening in the metro this weekend.

A number of teams took to the ice to honor a local hockey kid who lost his life during the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan in 2021.

The tournament started Saturday and ran through Sunday at the Moylan Ice Arena.

In addition to the all-weekend hockey games, there was also a beer garden with live music for Saturday’s portion of the tournament.

A raffle and silent auction were also held to raise money for the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation and a display table was also set up to honor not only Daegan but also the 12 other Marines who also lost their lives in the attack.

"Since it's already been two years and you still see people show up for things like this,” said Jessica Ellison, Daegan Page’s girlfriend. “It means the world to us that people are still remembering him and still honoring him, and it shows that they do care."

Cpl. Daegan Page was a Millard North graduate who enlisted with the Marines after leaving school.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.