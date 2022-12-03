Holiday Arts and Crafts Show taking place at Mid-America Center over the weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you're looking for a spot to find some unique gifts this holiday season, you may enjoy the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show over the weekend in Council Bluffs.

Starting Saturday you can find more than 200 exhibitors from eight states at the Mid-America Center.

Each of them are selling handmade products ranging from leather goods to wine barrel furniture, paintings and pet products.

One man who makes oak furniture shared what makes this craft show special.

“Everything here is all handcrafted. The people that you see in the booths are the people that are making it. And we've made an awful lot of friends over the years. You know, that many years, we've got a lot of friends here,”

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $6, but children 10 and under are free and parking is free as well.

