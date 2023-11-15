Holiday Lights Festival and Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign plans revealed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Toward the end of this month and through New Year’s Day lights will illuminate the Old Market as well as North and South 24th Street.

Nov. 25 is the lighting ceremony. That’s on a Saturday at Gene Leahy Mall at the Pavillion near 11th and Farnam at 6 p.m.

Before that, starting at 5:30 there’s festive entertainment. All of it is free for families but it’s also an opportunity to help our neighbors.

"The Food Bank has seen a significant increase in food insecurity across our service area. We are currently serving four times the number of households compared to 2018," said Brian Barks. "The food and funds collected through this campaign will go directly back into the communities to help Heartland neighbors who don't know how they will afford their next meal."

Then on New Year’s Eve, there’s a fireworks show at the CHI Health Center near 10th and Cass. A colorful way to welcome in 2024.

