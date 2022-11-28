Holiday Magic in Ralston on Sunday: 'It's my goal to always keep Ralston with a small-town feel'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston's Holiday Magic event kicked off Sunday afternoon with Santa rolling in on a fire truck, a big community chili feed at the fire department on Sunday night, carriage rides and the official lighting ceremony by Mayor Don Groesser, who was happy to have the community together to celebrate the season.

"Ralston is such a cool little town,” said Groesser. “It's my goal to always keep Ralston with a small-town feel. That's what it's all about. It's all about family and being able to get together and celebrate together and being able to celebrate together."

It's a tradition that has been going on for 25 years and, of course, the kids even had the chance to take a picture with Santa and tell him what they are hoping for this Christmas.

