Holiday spirit to shine bright this Friday at Werner Park

PAPILLION — The holidays are approaching fast and with that comes holiday lights shows. This Friday, Santa’s Rock 'N Lights Drive Through Winter Light Show will return to Werner Park in Papillion.

The show features more than 100,000 lights and organizers expect big interest this year.

What you need to know:

Tickets must be purchased online at Santasrocknlights.com

The route is over one mile long and will take 20 to 30 minutes depending on driving speed.

Highlights include new, larger-than-life 3D polar bears, new giant emojis, over 700 feet of tunnels, guitar-playing Santas, and giant 3D dinosaurs.

Open select days November 19 to January 2. Many days are expected to sell out.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the area, organizers say the event is a great way to enjoy the holiday from the warmth and safety of their own car.