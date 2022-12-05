Holly Days at the RiverFront returning on Saturday for metro residents seeking holiday fun

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Tis the season for celebrating all things holly and jolly.

The Gene Leahy Mall is planning a fun time for the whole family during the coming weekend with Holly Days at The RiverFront.

The event starts on Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the activities you can expect according to MECA

A showcase of holiday singing, dancing and music from a variety of groups and organizations will take place in the Performance Pavilion, blankets and chairs are welcome (2 to 6 PM)

Take a photo with The Grinch on the west end of the Downtown Green event lawn (2 to 6 PM)

Holiday story time around the Sculpture Garden fire pits, featuring Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa tales (2 to 5 PM)

Hop aboard a mini train ride on the 11th Street Promenade (2 to 5 PM)

Buddy the Elf will be handing out candy canes and holiday coloring kits at The RiverFront Canopies near 13th and Farnam (while supplies last, 2 to 4 PM)

Enjoy an enchanted photo opportunity with a snow queen and snowman near the west end of the Downtown Green event lawn (4 to 6 PM)

Decorate gingerbread cookies at The RiverFront Canopies with free cookie kits for the first 500 guests (while supplies last, 4 to 6 PM)

Grab a seat by the Performance Pavilion to enjoy an innovative holiday multimedia show incorporating video projection, color-changing up-lights and surround sound (6 PM)

The multimedia show, which debuted during the Holiday Lights Festival lighting ceremony, can be seen every Friday and Saturday throughout the holiday season.

Various food trucks will once again be open for business during Holly Days at The RiverFront from 2 until 7 PM, located along 13th Street.

This event is weather dependent so keep up to date with the Riverfront's social media for any postponements or delays.

