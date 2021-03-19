Homelessness grows in U.S. over last year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The number of those experiencing homelessness has grown in the United States over the last year according to an annual report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The annual report found that homelessness has grown not only across the nation, but here in Nebraska.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 2,404 people experienced homelessness in Nebraska on a single night in 2020, an increase of 1.6% from 2019.

The major findings on a national level found a 2.2% increase of those experiencing homelessness.

Approximately 580,466 Americans are without a home. That's about 18 of every 10 thousand people in the united states.

Homelessness was on a steady decline; however, that's changed over the last year, according to HUD.

The study also shows veteran homelessness did not decline in 2020; however, youth homelessness did drop 2.2% from 2019. People of color are significantly over-represented among people experiencing homelessness.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge said the findings of the 2020 report are very troubling, even before you consider what COVID-19 has done to make the homelessness crisis worse.

This is the first time in 10 years that the number of people with chronic homelessness exceeded 100,000. It has increased 15% from 2019.

