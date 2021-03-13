Menu

Homicide investigation underway in Omaha

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 23:10:17-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police responded to a Shotspotter activation just after 8 p.m. Friday and found 59-year-old Larry Thompson suffering from apparent gunshot injuries in front of 3203 N 28th Ave.

Thompson was brought to Nebraska Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867)

