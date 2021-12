OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OPD confirmed that one person was shot and killed after a call near 48th and Northwest Radial Highway around 7:30 p.m.

Police are looking for a 2017 White Nissan Altima which is believed to be the possible suspect’s vehicle.

This is a developing story.

