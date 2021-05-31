Honor and Remember Nebraska presents symbolic flag to family of fallen soldier

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many gathered at Prospect Hill Cemetery to pay their respects to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

At the cemetery, the American Legion held a special ceremony during which the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember presented a symbolic flag to one specific family.

Jim Meier, the Director of the Nebraska chapter of the organization, says the flag is presented to the family of any "fallen hero who has died while wearing military uniform or as a result thereof."

"The symbolism of the flag is the red field represents the blood of a fallen hero the white Is the purity, the flame is the eternal flame, the folded hero flag, the honor flag is no way, shape or form to replace the U.S. flag. It’s to represent the tribute that they paid to the fallen hero at their funeral," Meier said.

Today, several families who have lost soldiers were in attendance, but a flag was given to the family of Private First Class Kenneth Mike Otte, who died in 1967.

Otte's family told 3 News Now they appreciate all the organization has done for them and his memory.

Meier says it's a privilege to be able to present members of the community with the Honor and Remember flag.

"You get to know them, you learn about their story. They have stories too but you kind of become family with them in some ways. They belong in a family that no one wants to be in, a family of lost and fallen heroes. So it feels humbling for sure, it feels strengthening to have the resolve to go forward," Meier said.

If you or someone you know is deserving of a flag you can visit honorandremember.org

