Honoring legends and legacies: NAACP announces return of Juneteenth parade to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Juneteenth parade will return to North Omaha.

The local branch of the NAACP is a proud sponsor.

"We as a branch are extremely pleased to have the Juneteenth parade," said Preston Love Jr., Vice President of the NAACP Omaha branch. "It has so much historical and cultural significance."

The organization made the formal announcement Saturday morning along with announcing this year’s theme: Legends and Legacies.

"We surely have people in our community who have served as legends and their legacies," Love said. "I really affirm that theme."

Organizers said the community is a critical part of the Juneteenth celebration. They made the choice to bring the parade back to the area of North 24th and Lake St., dubbed the community hub of North Omaha,

"The idea is that we have a people here in North Omaha who over the years have built the fabric that is this community," said Michael Williams, President of the NAACP Omaha branch.

Williams said the area is rich with culture and history, it’s seen everything from presidential hopefuls to riots and even notable music acts.

"We’re so happy to be able to bring it back to the 24th street corridor," Love said.

Both Love and Williams are hopeful bringing back the parade will only further emphasize the point of celebrating Juneteenth.

"We celebrate it," Love said. "But, we also tend to have the responsibility to educate history and what the celebration means."

While teaching the importance of community to the next generation.

"We can help young folks see the beauty of their community. Encourage them to support and be a part of building the community going forward," Williams said.

The parade will be held on June 18 at 10 a.m. starting at 24th and Lake streets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.