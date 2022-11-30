Hope-Filled Christmas Program provides holiday assistance to Omaha children in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heartland Hope Mission announced in a press release its preparing for its annual Hope-Filled Christmas program.

Heartland Hope Mission is gearing up for our annual Hope-Filled Christmas program where over 4,500 children will be served through our two programs, which is double the number of children who were served last year, due to inflation. Families who have been adopted through our Adopt-A-Family program will come to pick up their gifts on a scheduled date in December. For our In-Person Shopping Event, parents who have pre-registered their children will be able to shop for items from their kids’ wish lists including: toys, stocking stuffers, and stuffed animals, as well as needed items like sweaters and pajamas. In addition, each family will receive a roll of wrapping paper and a holiday food pantry to prepare a Christmas meal at home. Heartland Hope Mission is asking for help from the community to meet this increased need by dropping off new, unwrapped toy donations. We are hosting a Toy Drop-off Party on Tuesday, December 13th from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at our West O location, 15555 Industrial Rd. We especially need teen gift items!

Those who drop off new toys can enjoy:

Taking photos with Santa

Meeting the CEO

Christmas cookies and hot chocolate

Making a Christmas craft

In addition, many children still need to be adopted. Adopters will receive the children's wish lists, clothing sizes, likes, and needed items. Once they have shopped for the family they adopted, the gifts can be dropped off at Heartland Hope Mission’s South O or West O pantry by December 13th. Visit AdoptAFamily.net to sign up to Adopt-A-Family or make a monetary donation. To Volunteer at Hope Filled Christmas, email Eddimar@HeartlandHopeMission.org to sign up.

“Families have been hit hard with inflation this year. Many working poor parents don’t have the funds to buy Christmas presents for their children because they are struggling just to pay their rent. The Toy Drop-off party is a great way to get your entire family involved in giving back! We truly appreciate anyone who is willing to Adopt-A-Family or donate toys at our Toy Drop-off Party.” - Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO at Heartland Hope Mission.

