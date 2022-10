The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office was pretty busy on Saturday.

They were called to assist in an animal rescue where a horse had fallen about 50 feet down into a creek and was stuck in the mud and water.

With help from Neola Fire and Rescue and Dave Lyon Towing & Repair, the horse was able to be safely freed after several hours of being stuck.

