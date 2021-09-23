OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha neighborhood had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday.

A hot air balloon landed near 154th Avenue and Briar Street around 6:15 p.m., barely missing some homes in the area.

Hot air balloon lands in Omaha neighborhood (1/2)

Viewer Sarah Buell submitted video to 3 News Now and said the hot air balloon crew was running low on fuel and weren't going in the right direction.

"They just kept getting lower and a neighbor yelled out to them and asked if they were trying to land and told them to go to the intersection where there weren’t any power lines," said Buell, who added the hot air balloon was managed by a company called Belvedere.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Hot air balloon lands in Omaha neighborhood (2/2)

