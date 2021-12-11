Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hot cocoa and community engagement: Omaha Police hosts Cocoa with a Cop

items.[0].videoTitle
On a chilly Friday evening, people could warm up with hot cocoa and meet some Omaha police officers.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 11:26:46-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On a chilly Friday evening, people could warm up with hot cocoa and meet some Omaha police officers.

OPD hosted cocoa with a cop in Aksarben Village. They say it's a chance for the community to speak with the officers in a much different setting.

"It's an opportunity for the public to come out and meet the police officers they routinely meet on a traffic accident or radio call, it's an opportunity to talk with an officer one on one in an environment that isn't work-related for the police officer."

The first 200 kids to attend got a special edition OPD swag item.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018