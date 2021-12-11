Hot cocoa and community engagement: Omaha Police hosts Cocoa with a Cop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On a chilly Friday evening, people could warm up with hot cocoa and meet some Omaha police officers.

OPD hosted cocoa with a cop in Aksarben Village. They say it's a chance for the community to speak with the officers in a much different setting.

"It's an opportunity for the public to come out and meet the police officers they routinely meet on a traffic accident or radio call, it's an opportunity to talk with an officer one on one in an environment that isn't work-related for the police officer."

The first 200 kids to attend got a special edition OPD swag item.

