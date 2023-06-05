Hot dogs and furry dogs: Omaha Police, Fire and Nebraska Humane Society team up for pet adoption event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, folks got to enjoy plenty of dogs — hot dogs and adoptable dogs — as the Humane Society teamed up with Protecting Paws to get match up dozens of furry friends with their forever homes.

The event wasn't just focused on the dogs, the Omaha Fire Department and OPD mounted patrol were also on hand to help entertain families as they got an up-close look at how their new potential pets play, so they could find a perfect match for their adoptions.

Visitors also got to peek behind the curtain for a behind-the-scenes tour of the shelter.

“Two years ago, I founded the protecting paws program, a partnership between police, fire and the humane society. This helps give the animals better exposure. Animals that usually have spent a few months here we have expedited finding their forever homes to about a week,” Omaha Police Officer Katie Rath, organizer.

The Nebraska Humane Society is always looking for great homes for their dogs and those interested in adopting can find more information by going to NEHumaneSociety.org.

