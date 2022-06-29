House fire in northwest Omaha consumes residential structure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First responders experienced a busy afternoon Tuesday with multiple residential fires, including firefighting efforts on a residential structure that was deemed a total loss at 75th and Newport.

The cause of the fire has not been announced, but the Omaha Fire Department had the fire under control by 4 p.m. despite high winds that caused flames to spread rapidly. The owners of the home were reportedly in the process of selling the home and were not present, but a cat was saved from the blaze and is now in the care of Nebraska Humane Society.

3 News Now also found out that a firefighter on the scene stepped on a powerline, but was not injured thanks to the protective gear that they wear.

