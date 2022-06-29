Watch Now
House fire in northwest Omaha consumes residential structure

Omaha Emergency Response
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Emergency Response
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:34:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First responders experienced a busy afternoon Tuesday with multiple residential fires, including firefighting efforts on a residential structure that was deemed a total loss at 75th and Newport.

The cause of the fire has not been announced, but the Omaha Fire Department had the fire under control by 4 p.m. despite high winds that caused flames to spread rapidly. The owners of the home were reportedly in the process of selling the home and were not present, but a cat was saved from the blaze and is now in the care of Nebraska Humane Society.

3 News Now also found out that a firefighter on the scene stepped on a powerline, but was not injured thanks to the protective gear that they wear.

