Housefire breaks out at 39th and Chicago in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Douglas County is under both a fire weather watch and a wind advisory, multiple fires have ignited around the metro.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco is at a house fire in the 3900 block of Chicago Street that was called in just before 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. The fire is wind-driven and the structure sustained water and smoke damage.

The flames have been extinguished and fire personnel was still present on the scene at 6 p.m.

