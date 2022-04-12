Watch
Housefire breaks out at 39th and Chicago in Omaha

Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 19:10:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Douglas County is under both a fire weather watch and a wind advisory, multiple fires have ignited around the metro.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco is at a house fire in the 3900 block of Chicago Street that was called in just before 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. The fire is wind-driven and the structure sustained water and smoke damage.

The flames have been extinguished and fire personnel was still present on the scene at 6 p.m.

