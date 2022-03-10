Housing group stands up for Lincoln City Council’s ‘fairness ordinance’

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — NeighborWorks Lincoln is speaking up about the city’s fairness ordinance, which became the target of a successful petition campaign after it was adopted by the Lincoln City Council.

In a news release this week, NeighborWorks, a community housing development organization, announced that its governing board unanimously endorsed a resolution applauding Lincoln’s municipal leadership for adopting the fairness ordinance.

NWL said the city ordinance and its expanded equal opportunity language aligned with the group’s own values and mission.

The organization said it is committed to promoting neighborhood stability and increased access to homeownership regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, familial status, disability or sex (including gender, gender identity, orientation).

In addition to reaffirming core values, the NWL board and staff leadership said they hope their resolution signals clear support to civic leaders to make Lincoln a more inclusive community.

“There is no place for hate in Lincoln,” said NWL board president Stephanie Matejka. “Efforts like the fairness ordinance are critical to ensuring access to a good life in a community where all neighbors are respected.”

The NWL board passed the resolution on the same day last week that opponents, led by the Nebraska Family Alliance, announced they had collected enough signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot for a vote of the people.

The Alliance said its volunteers had collected 18,501 names in 15 days. That’s more than four times the necessary 4,137 signatures, which equates to 4% of Lincoln residents who voted in the last gubernatorial election.

