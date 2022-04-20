How high winds can affect wind farms in Iowa and Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meteorologists say that April has been very windy.

You might think that's a good thing for those operating wind farms. But too much wind can actually create some issues for wind turbines.

There have been a few rare incidents where some turbines have caught fire or collapsed.

In Iowa, there are more than 3,000 wind turbines across the state.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy says the turbines have a safety feature where they'll shut down in high winds.

"Each wind turbine has an anemometer that measures the wind speed and wind direction constantly. So it will take that few minute average and if that average is above 50 miles per hour, it will shut down and go into a safety mode just so there's no operational issues,” said Adam Jablonski V.P. of Resource Development, MidAmerican Energy.

He says the windy conditions this month have been good for producing wind energy. He says those shutdowns due to high wind events don't happen very often.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.