How is the Omaha Police Department reacting to an August spike in violent crime?

Four people were injured in shooting and cutting incidents on Wednesday in Omaha. Police say they're seeing a spike in violent crimes.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Aug 18, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four people were injured in shooting and cutting incidents on Wednesday in Omaha. Police say they're seeing a spike in violent crimes.

In August there have been six homicides in the city so far and police say the number is unusual and two homicides in a day is a rarity in the city.

Police say there tends to be an ebb and flow in these sorts of crimes. but officers are working to get crimes solved and prevent others.

“As far as our overall strategy, the important thing is that we stay on top of it and that we have the foresight to really get out in front of the spike and try and tamp down the violence,” said Capt. Jeremy Christiansen

Some of the ways they're doing this is through more directive patrols on the streets, increasing gang unit membership and getting help from outside partners like the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

