How Nebraska might fare once evictions rev up

The expiration of a federal ban on evictions at the end of July raises concerns that thousands of Nebraska residents who are behind on their rent could be evicted.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The expiration of a federal ban on evictions at the end of July raises concerns that thousands of Nebraska residents who are behind on their rent could be evicted.

Nebraska has dedicated $200 million from the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in December to helping people pay outstanding rent and utility bills.

Scott Mertz, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, says the number of evictions is expected to jump after the moratorium ends, but it’s not clear by how much.

The rental assistance may forestall some evictions if families can receive the aid quickly. 

