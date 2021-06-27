Iowa wary of evictions as renter protections end

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Evictions are expected to increase in Iowa after the federal moratorium on them ends July 31.

Alex Kornya with Iowa Legal Aid said he is also concerned that evictions will spike now that the state quit participating in enhanced unemployment benefits this month and people no longer receive an extra $300 a week federal benefit.

The state has set aside $195 million to help with outstanding rent, but so far only $2.55 million of that has been distributed.

A separate program in the Des Moines area has already handed out $8 million out of a $14 million pot of money.

