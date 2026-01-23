How quickly do your donations to Warmth for Winter get where they're needed?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now in its 10th year, and again supporting Heartland Hope Mission, KMTV's Warmth for Winter Coat Drive continues through February 8, 2026.



Donations left at Godfather's Pizza locations are quickly turned around; most in a day.

Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO, Heartland Hope Mission, said demand is to the tune of 2,000 coats this season. The greatest need is kids' coats.

"We know it takes a little bit of time and effort, but it really does make a difference for families that are struggling in our community," she said.

"Yesterday, we could not keep coats on the shelf. They were just flying off. As soon as we got them hung, they were going out," Chelsea Salifou, CEO of Heartland Hope Mission explained.

Especially kids' coats.

Overall -

"We could easily go through 2,000 coats," she continued.

Most come through KMTV's Warmth for Winter Coat Drive in partnership with Godfather's Pizza. Donations are quickly turned around.

"As soon as that blue barrel is full, they call us and we have a pickup scheduled within a day... What we pick up today will go out tomorrow through out pantry in South Omaha," Salifou said.

Between that location and Millard, they serve about 90,000 people a year, and not just coats.

"This'll last me for a whole three weeks," Latricia Holmes said as she gestured to her cart.

Like her, Milagros Bonilla says she's grateful for this pantry.

"I believe they're top notch here in Omaha, Nebraska. They're amazing," she said - calling out volunteers in particular.

It's a mix of volunteers and staff who collect and organize donations. Last year, neighbors gave 5,164 pounds of gear through Warmth for Winter.

"We know it takes a little bit of time and effort, but it really does make a difference for families that are struggling in our community," Salifou recognized in saying they can't thank supporters enough.

