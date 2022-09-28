How the Midwest is responding to Hurricane Ian; convoys of power company trucks, red cross aid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are multiple Nebraska agencies mobilizing to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Mid-American Energy is sending nearly 80 employees, about half of them from western Iowa, to help with restoration efforts.

The company provided drone video of its convoy leaving Iowa this morning and told us that it doesn't know yet where crews will end up. It depends on the damage and where they are needed.

Lincoln Electric System (LES) also deployed crews today. They left Star City at 6:30 am Wednesday and crews will help public power utilities in Florida get back online.

The American Public Power Association coordinates the response. LES and OPPD are members of the mutual aid network.

The district told 3 News Now that its crews will leave the Midwest tomorrow and its assignment is confirmed. Sixteen people from OPPD will work alongside crews from Winter Park, Florida.

Anchor Mary Nelson talked to a spokesperson this afternoon and he said they didn't know yet what kind of damage Winter Park sustained.

The American Red Cross has more than 500 volunteers already in Florida. Five of them are from Nebraska 3 News Now was told they're stationed and ready to support. The relief organization has already put up shelters where more than 13,000 people stayed last night.

