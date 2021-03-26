How to be prepared for severe weather in the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Some can have what we call long lead times. Fifteen to 20 minutes ideally, but there are storms that can spin up in an instant. There are storms that may go unnoticed, you may not get a warning,” said 3 News Now meteorologist Chris Swaim.

In our area, it is common to see tornadoes in May with a higher chance in June and into July.

"There are signs early on that we could have a potential for severe weather, that’s when a watch is issued usually out ahead of time. It could be hours in advance, it could be days in advance. We will have a pretty good idea that these are going to form. Now when it's within the miles, that just has to come together, and then we react," said Swaim.

Severe weather can happen on vacation as well, so if you are flying into an airport, pay attention to signs so you know where to go in case of an emergency.

"We start with annual training that is conducted in March of every year, where we review procedures with our staff and that of the tenants at the airport. As far as preparations for a severe weather event, they are very similar to how we prepare for a winter storm. We work in coordination with the national weather service to monitor their forecast, their reports of actual events and to monitor their watches and warnings they issue," said Tim Schmitt, Chief Operating Officer at Eppley Airfield.

A good tip is to grab a helmet as you’re heading to shelter. It might sound a little funny, but the helmet can save you from being hit in the head by flying debris.

