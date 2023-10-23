How to keep your pumpkins scary good this Halloween

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — ‘Tis the season for pumpkins and that means it's time for decorating and carving, but how do you make sure they don’t rot away too quickly?

Thousands of pumpkins can be found at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch in Blair. All different sizes, all great for decorating, but it’s fall fun that can be short-lived, thanks to Mother Nature.

Jared Bledsoe works at the pumpkin patch and says over time they can shrivel up and get wrinkly, as they dry out. The key to preserving pumpkins, he said, is to keep them hydrated and prevent mold growth.

“Something like water mixed with bleach, or even an apple cider vinegar dip, as long as you keep up with it regularly every few days should be fine,” said Bledsoe.

Mom Ambar Loehner said she enjoys pumpkin carving and decorating with her family each year, though she admits she’s not one to preserve a pumpkin after it’s decorated, her friends seem to have ideas.

“They like to put them in vinegar just to make sure they don’t rot away,” she said.

WD-40 and/or petroleum jelly can also be used to lock in moisture.

If you plan to eat the pumpkin, you can take out the insides of the pumpkin, minus the seeds, and freeze them. They have a very good shelf life and can be used as far out as the following Summer.

